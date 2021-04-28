Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.13. 217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Several brokerages have commented on PLRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

