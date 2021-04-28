SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading 4.2% Higher

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.93. 6,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,032,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 366.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

