$654.63 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $654.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $647.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.60 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.79. 5,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $228.06.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

