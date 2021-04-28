Ether Kingdoms Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,338.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $46,584.35 and $25,338.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

