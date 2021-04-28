Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.49 million.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 207,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

