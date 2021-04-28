H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys Shares of 68,296 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

