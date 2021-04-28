Eagle Health Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 408.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 7.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $732,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,151. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

