iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,813.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,949 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

