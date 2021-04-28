Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.18. 289,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

