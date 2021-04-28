GWM Advisors LLC Buys 515,966 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12,658.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $27,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after buying an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,560. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

