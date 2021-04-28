PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2,178.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 141,429 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.