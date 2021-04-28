Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 235.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,050. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.