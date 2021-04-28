Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of IQVIA worth $143,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.