Hudock Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 75,876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,294,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.