Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 216,422 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 384.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,422 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

UNP traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $226.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.