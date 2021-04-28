DAOBet Reaches 1-Day Volume of $996.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $996.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,505.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.70 or 0.01624971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.00540373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

