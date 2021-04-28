Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $10.52 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

