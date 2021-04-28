Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

