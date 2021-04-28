Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

PAYC opened at $400.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.82 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

