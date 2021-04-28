Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PAYC opened at $400.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.82 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
