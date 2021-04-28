Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

