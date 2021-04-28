Financial Analysis: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75% First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.90 $9.46 million $0.96 13.66 First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

