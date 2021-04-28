Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,292 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 136.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 over the last ninety days.

PLTR opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

