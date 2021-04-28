Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,530. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.77.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

