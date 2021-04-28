Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.