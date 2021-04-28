2,914 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. 6,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.