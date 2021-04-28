Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

LBRT traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

