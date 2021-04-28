5,713 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

