Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,957. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

