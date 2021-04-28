WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 2,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

