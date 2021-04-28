Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 505,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 77,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,715. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

