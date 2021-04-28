CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$105.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.39.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,751. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.