InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$65.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.15 million.

INMD traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. 7,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,098. InMode has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.