Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,719. The company has a market cap of $970.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

