GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,810 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

LON GSK traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,336.60 ($17.46). 7,956,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market cap of £67.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,301.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,339.36.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

