Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

JRSH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,215. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

