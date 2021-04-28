Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

