Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $501.75 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.