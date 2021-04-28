Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.31.

