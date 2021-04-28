F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. F5 Networks comprises about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

