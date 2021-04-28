Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post sales of $45.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $275.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $405.50 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,277. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

