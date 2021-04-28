Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MGYR stock remained flat at $$13.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

