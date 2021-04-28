Columbus Macro LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,702. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

