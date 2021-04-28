Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

