Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

