Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,620 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

