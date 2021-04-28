Bank OZK Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

