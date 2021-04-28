Grove Bank & Trust Sells 838 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

