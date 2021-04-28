Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

