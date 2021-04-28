Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

