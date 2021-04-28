Morgan Stanley Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 134,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

